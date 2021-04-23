Nestree Market Cap Reaches $10.19 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $250,263.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,881.85 or 1.00206997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00128663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002017 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

