NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,864 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises about 8.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of NetEase worth $269,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NTES stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 26,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,880. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

