NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

