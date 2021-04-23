Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $508.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.11. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

