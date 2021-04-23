NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.86

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.46. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 14,126 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

