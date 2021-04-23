Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NBH opened at $16.41 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.