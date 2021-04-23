NeuroChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,863.00 (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, NeuroChain has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NeuroChain has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $13,863.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NeuroChain Profile

NeuroChain (CRYPTO:NCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,405,035 coins. NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

