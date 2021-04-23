Neutrino USD Hits One Day Volume of $33.77 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $245.20 million and approximately $33.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00278131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.01 or 1.00361399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00624544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.01020283 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 247,356,905 coins and its circulating supply is 247,356,353 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

