New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE NGD traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$2.11. 2,030,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,791. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

