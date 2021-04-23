New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.50.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of New Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.14. 1,258,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.