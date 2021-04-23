Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

