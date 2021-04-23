Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.