Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 188.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

