Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$101.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE NGT traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.06. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$96.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.