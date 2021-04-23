Newport Asia LLC Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Newport Asia LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 140,300 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 41.1% of Newport Asia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newport Asia LLC owned 0.19% of Las Vegas Sands worth $88,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

LVS traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,442. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

