Newport Asia LLC Sells 16,100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Newport Asia LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 7.1% of Newport Asia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newport Asia LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168,268. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.