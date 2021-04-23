News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 1,680.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. News Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

