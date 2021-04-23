News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 132.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,977 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in News were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,122,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.89 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

