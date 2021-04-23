Newscrypto Market Capitalization Achieves $203.76 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Newscrypto has a market cap of $203.76 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,730 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,983 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

