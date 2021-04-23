Newton (NEW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.79 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.01 or 1.00145223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00639880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01023959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

