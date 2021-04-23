NEXT.coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,589.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $806.47 or 0.01594161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00485225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.