NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $336,122.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00271990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00167829 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,957,311,484 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,079,375 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

