NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $341,597.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00164767 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,955,912,881 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915,680,771 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

