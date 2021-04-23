NFT Index Price Reaches $535.52 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.19 million and $17,879.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $535.52 or 0.01075491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050654 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

