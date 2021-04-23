NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,614.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. NFT has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $222,614.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

