NFTLootBox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $579,029.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $579,029.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.57 or 0.00145269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00267473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00647969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.40 or 1.00023576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01025577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

