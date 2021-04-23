NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Lifted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NICE worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,164. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.73 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

