Nick Rodgers Acquires 5,000 Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($10,321.40).

LON DEST opened at GBX 159.40 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.05. The stock has a market cap of £95.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. Destiny Pharma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.