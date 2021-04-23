Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

