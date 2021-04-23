Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Cap Hits $20.02 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $809,195.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

