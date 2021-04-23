NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

