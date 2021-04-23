NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.12. The company had a trading volume of 504,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 46.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 263,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 111,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

