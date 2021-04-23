Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nine Dragons Paper in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nine Dragons Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Shares of NDGPY stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

