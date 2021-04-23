NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

Investment analysts at CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NIO by 26.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,787,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530,655 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its position in shares of NIO by 96.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 41,938,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,489 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,756 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

