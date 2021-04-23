NIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97,370.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, NIX has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $97,370.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,881.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.24 or 0.04575348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00470547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $810.46 or 0.01624773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.82 or 0.00687266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.01 or 0.00483176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00426287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004575 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,041,730 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

