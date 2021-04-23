NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. NMI has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 101,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of NMI by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 792,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.