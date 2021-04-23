Node Runners Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $141.45 or 0.00278347 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Node Runners has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $61,532.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.