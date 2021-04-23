Noir (NOR) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $395,278.13 and $764.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00314823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,461,492 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

