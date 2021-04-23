Noku 1-Day Volume Tops $9,314.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $9,314.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

