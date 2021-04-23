Nord Finance (NORD) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $915,705.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $4.92 or 0.00009729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00266915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.10 or 0.00646575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,518.93 or 0.99861211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01025352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

