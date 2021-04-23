Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $104,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.45. 5,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,299. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.01 and a 200 day moving average of $244.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $283.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

