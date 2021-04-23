Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $128.55 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

