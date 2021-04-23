Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 452,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Trinseo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,937. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

