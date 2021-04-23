Norges Bank Acquires New Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 605,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,642,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of First Merchants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in First Merchants by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Merchants by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Merchants by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 242,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,629,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FRME shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

