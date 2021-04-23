Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 591,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Central Garden & Pet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

CENTA stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

