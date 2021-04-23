Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,417,486 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,417,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of Columbia Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

