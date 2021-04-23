Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,735,914 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,735,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,636,000. Norges Bank owned 1.54% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $20.21 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.