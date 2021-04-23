Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 274,909 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 274,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,397,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

AXSM stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

