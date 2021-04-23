Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 680,083 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 680,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,592,000. Norges Bank owned 0.45% of Medallia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 311,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $6,360,558.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,054,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,397,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,348,593 shares of company stock worth $54,077,256.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

