Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 700,377 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 700,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.40% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 198,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.